During Pokémon Presents Nintendo showed a new trailer Of Detective Pickachu Returnsconfirming that the game pre-order Nintendo Switch is available now on the eShop and at retailers like Amazon, as you can see below. It will be available as already known from October 6, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
The trailer for Detective Pickachu Rises shows us Tim, Pikachu’s human partner. We also see Tim’s father Harry, as well as his mother Irene and sister Sophia. Our pair deals with solving crimes, investigating the scene for clues, sometimes even with the help of other Pokémon: for example, Growlith is able to sniff out trails. The general plot revolves around the disappearance of Harry.
Detective Pikachu Returns, a highly anticipated sequel
Detective Pickachu Returns it was announced years ago but for a long time the game disappeared and we didn’t get much information about it. However, respecting its subtitle, the game reappeared recently in a Nintendo Direct confirming the release date.
We also remember that Detective Pikachu received a movie highly regarded, the sequel to which seems to have disappeared. It seems that the fate of the sub-saga is to leave their fans in doubt for a long time.
