Detective Marlowe: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Detective Marlowe is the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, 28 August 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno in first vision. The film starring Liam Neeson and directed by Oscar winner Neil Jordan is also available for streaming on NOW and on demand, also in 4K. For the occasion, the Sky Cinema Collection channel offers a week of programming entirely dedicated to the British actor. But let’s see all the information together, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

It’s 1939. In Los Angeles, private detective Philip Marlowe (Liam Neeson) is as restless and lonely as ever and business is a little slow. When a new client arrives: young, beautiful and well-dressed, Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger) is the daughter of Hollywood actress and film icon Dorothy Quincannon (Jessica Lange) and she wants Marlowe to find her ex-lover, a small-time drug dealer and playboy named Nico Peterson. Marlowe’s investigation leads him to the Corbata Club, an exclusive landmark and den of iniquity for the rich and powerful of Los Angeles, run by Floyd Hanson (Danny Huston), apparently a model citizen, but keeper of the seedy underworld that lurks inside of.

The story of Nico’s “accidental death” spreads, but Marlowe is far from convinced. It emerges that the death was staged – Nico is still alive – and soon Marlowe finds himself not only under the spell of the alluring Ms Cavendish, but also grappling with the scandalous underbelly of Hollywood’s burgeoning film business, along with members of one of the wealthiest families in Bay City, while developing a singular appreciation for how much they are willing to go to protect their fortune…

Detective Marlowe: the cast of the film

In this neo-noir crime thriller, Liam Neeson – who plays his 100th film here – plays the iconic detective born from the pen of Raymond Chandler, Phillip Marlowe, alongside a stellar cast with actors such as Diane Kruger (Clare Cavendish), Jessica Lange (Dorothy Quincannon), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Cedric), and with Danny Huston (Floyd Hanson) and Alan Cumming (Lou Hendricks). The screenplay is by Academy Award winner William Monahan and is based on John Banville’s Booker Prize-winning novel Black-Eyed Blonde: An Inquiry by Philip Marlowe.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Detective Marlowe on live TV and in streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 28 August 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo and NOW platforms.