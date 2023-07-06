Detective Knight – Purge: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Thursday 6 July 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno the film Detective Knight – The Night of Judgment, a 2022 film directed by Edward Drake, is broadcast. This is the first film in the Detective Knight trilogy, the last film series played by Bruce Willis before retiring from the scene. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Detective Knight? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

Bruce Willis plays veteran Detective James Knight, dedicated to navigating the challenging streets of Los Angeles, in this gripping first in a trilogy of films. As the town prepares for Halloween, mask-wearing armed robbers seriously injure Knight’s partner (Lochlyn Munro) in a shootout following a robbery. With Knight in hot pursuit, the bandits flee Los Angeles for New York, where the detective’s dark past collides with his current case and threatens to tear his world apart… unless redemption can claim Knight. Before.

Detective Knight – Purge: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Detective Knight? Starring are Bruce Willis, Beau Mirchoff, Lochlyn Munro, Corey Large, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Michael Eklund.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Detective Knight on live tv and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 6 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.