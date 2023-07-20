Detective Knight – Endgame: plot, cast and streaming of the film with Bruce Willis on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Thursday 20 July 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno the film Detective Night – End of games, a 2023 film directed by Edward Drake, is broadcast. This is the last film in the trilogy that began with Detective Knight – Purge, the last film series played by Bruce Willis before retiring from the scene. Detective James Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day shift turns into a race to stop a runaway ambulance and a deranged vigilante from jeopardizing the town’s festivities. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

James thinks he can rest on Independence Day, but his superior orders him to take a shift on his day off. This is how the brave detective will roll up his sleeves to stop a criminal aboard an ambulance who is wreaking havoc in the city.

Detective Knight – Endgame: the cast of the film

As mentioned, this is the last film series played by Bruce Willis before retiring from the scene. In the cast of Detective Knight – Endgame we also find Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Bruce WillisJames Knight

Jack Kilmer: Dezi

Willow ShieldsAlly

Lochlyn MunroFitzgerald

Michael SparksNico

Mark HewlettKirill

Timothy V. MurphyVincent

Jimmy Jean-Louis: Godwin

Dax Spangole: Quinn

Lorenzo AntonucciGeorge

Scott CargleSean Beston

Francis CroninPeter O’Malley

Dina Meyer: Burnham

Streaming and TV

Where to see Detective Knight – Endgame on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 20 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.