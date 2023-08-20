Detective Knight – Days of Fire: plot, cast and trailer of the film on Sky Cinema

Detective Knight – Days of Fire is the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, 20 August 2023, at 21.15. It is a 2022 film, directed by Edward Drake. It is the second film in the Detective Knight trilogy, the last film series played by Bruce Willis before retiring from the scene. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

Detective James Knight is being held in prison for previous events. During the Christmas season, Knight finds himself in the middle of a prison break led by a violent fanatic named Ricky Conlan (aka The Christmas Bomber) and his Santa disciples. He strikes a deal to eliminate the terrorists in exchange for his release and reinstatement.

Detective Knight – Days of Fire: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonist is Bruce Willis, in his last film series interpreted before retiring from the scene. Below all the actors and their characters.

Bruce WillisJames Knight

Lochlyn MunroEric Fitzgerald

Corey Large: Mercer

Paul JohanssonRicky Conlan

John Cassini as Mayor Vassetti

Cody KearsleyDajon

Beau MirchoffCasey Rhodes

Miranda EdwardsAnna Shea

Streaming and TV