Detective Knight – Days of Fire: plot, cast and trailer of the film on Sky Cinema
Detective Knight – Days of Fire is the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, 20 August 2023, at 21.15. It is a 2022 film, directed by Edward Drake. It is the second film in the Detective Knight trilogy, the last film series played by Bruce Willis before retiring from the scene. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.
Plot
Detective James Knight is being held in prison for previous events. During the Christmas season, Knight finds himself in the middle of a prison break led by a violent fanatic named Ricky Conlan (aka The Christmas Bomber) and his Santa disciples. He strikes a deal to eliminate the terrorists in exchange for his release and reinstatement.
Detective Knight – Days of Fire: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonist is Bruce Willis, in his last film series interpreted before retiring from the scene. Below all the actors and their characters.
- Bruce WillisJames Knight
- Lochlyn MunroEric Fitzgerald
- Corey Large: Mercer
- Paul JohanssonRicky Conlan
- John Cassini as Mayor Vassetti
- Cody KearsleyDajon
- Beau MirchoffCasey Rhodes
- Miranda EdwardsAnna Shea
Streaming and TV
Where to see Detective Knight – Days of Fire: live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 20 August 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.
