Footprints GamesItalian software house behind the development of Detective Gallo, to celebrate almost four years since the game’s release, it has presented a series of DLCs already available on Steamand available from 20 May 2022 also on GOG.

Detective Gallo is a graphic adventure released in 2018 and born through a crowdfunding, more commonly cataloged as a “tip and gem”, which has met with great success both for what concerns the videogame criticism, and from the nostalgic gamers of graphic adventures.

The graphic adventure with noir hues and filled with a strong ironic veinalso has on its side a fully animated and hand-illustrated graphic sector, a bit like they did in the old days, and visually winked at the not very well known Tony Tough and the night of the roasted moths, released in 1997.

DLC content announced from Footprints Gameswhich I remember available on Steam and coming to GOG starting May 20, 2022are the following:

An artbook

Gallo’s rule book

Soundtracks

85 page comic, video game prequel

The news is not finished at all, from Friday 20 May 2022 to Saturday 22 May 2022 at the Modena Play a series of investigative board games will be on sale for the first time entitled “Chicken Crimes”, set in the narrative universe of Detective Gallo.

Both the base game will be available for purchase at Modena Play “The Mystery of Dom Gallignon”, is its expansion “The Chica Besada Case” (the expansion will even be free for those who purchase the base game at Modena Playan opportunity not to be missed).

Both the base game and the expansion can also be purchased on online stores, or by going to the stores in person. All you have to do is pop into Modena Play, and take the opportunity to have both the base game and the expansion for the price of one, or go to your trusted stores.

