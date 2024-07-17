Home page World

A holidaymaker (19) disappears in Tenerife. Four weeks later, emergency services find his body. But questions remain unanswered.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – After a panicked phone call to his girlfriend, a grueling search for the Briton Jay Slater (19) has begun on the Spanish island of Tenerife. His body has since been found in an area that is difficult to access. Was it really an accident? The British private detective Mark Williams-Thomas conducted his own investigations into this mysterious missing person case – including at the 19-year-old’s last known whereabouts.

Mysterious missing person case in Tenerife: What happened before Jay Slater’s disappearance?

Jay Slater was with friends at a music festival in Tenerife. On Sunday evening (June 16), the 19-year-old left the rave on Playa de las Americas with people he had met there. The teenager drove with two men to a holiday apartment about 30 kilometers away near Masca. As the British DailyMail reported, private investigator Mark Williams-Thomas spoke to one of the men. He is said to be a drug dealer who has been sentenced to nine years. According to Williams-Thomas, the 31-year-old Briton is known as “Jonny Vegas”.

Mysterious missing person case on Tenerife: The police searched for Jay Slater (19) for 29 days, and now there is sad certainty. He is dead. © LBT GLOBAL / Family/imago

Why didn’t Jay Slater want to wait?

The 31-year-old claims that Jay was still alive when he left the holiday apartment. The Briton offered to drive him home in the morning. According to the former Met Police detective, Jay turned down the offer of a lift because he was hungry and, according to information from a woman, a bus drives to his accommodation every ten minutes.

The Briton allegedly replied that there were no fines and said “Do what you want” before falling asleep again. According to the private investigator, the 31-year-old did not say a word about the identity of the second man. Why did the 19-year-old not want to wait? An answer to this question remains open for now.

Missing teenager in Tenerife: Tragic end to a search after 29 days

Jay apparently set out alone in the morning (June 17). At around 8 a.m. he called his girlfriend Lucy and said that he was lost, urgently needed something to drink and that his cell phone battery was only one percent. Then contact with the bricklayer’s apprentice from Lancashire was lost. Search teams discovered his body in the mountains of Masca on Monday (July 17). The difficult-to-access area is only a few kilometers from the last known signal from his cell phone. According to the Spanish police, there are many indications that it was an “accident or fall.”

The family hoped to find Jay alive until the end. His mother reacted with shock to her son’s death, according to the charity LBT Global. She said: “I just can’t believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken.”(ml)