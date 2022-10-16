The Instagram page of Botteganimation drop a small bomb: the Italian dubbing of the anime series Detective Conan is back! The adventures of the young detective Conan Edogawa in Italian they will return with the season 23 (from episode 726) and the season 24 (from episodes 740 to 778), currently under construction.

Obviously, as clearly revealed in their own stories, Botteganimation he is not in a position to reveal the platform that requested the episode pack, nor is he aware of the period in which it will be released to the public. It will be up to the client to decide these details.

But what we know is that, at least this time, the dialogues will be faithful to the original Japanese edition both by names and by terms. But that is not all!

Given the long absence of the series from Italian screens, it will be possible to give a little review of how it all started thanks to Detective Conan: Episode 1the animated special of 2016 that traces the initial events. This is also being dubbed.

We look forward to the official announcement from the platform to understand where and when they will arrive. Stay tuned!

Source: Botteganimation