New big record for the popular manga series Detective Conan (Meitantei Conan) Of Gosho Aoyamawhich celebrates the 270 million copies in circulation worldwide (including unsold copies). The work had passed the 250 units in circulation in October 2021, the same period in which volume 100 debuted in Japan.

Born way back in 1994, the series has been so successful that it has also received an anime adaptation that has been going on since 1996, various films and related products. The new animated film Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) will debut in Japanese theaters from April 14, 2023.

In Italy the work of Aoyama she made herself particularly known to the public thanks to the anime adaptation, making her debut on the channel Italy 1 Of Mediaset. Just last October, there was even talk of the resumption of Italian dubbing. The manga is instead published in our territory by the publisher Star Comicswhich introduces the story thus:

Shinichi Kudo is a brilliant high school student very skilled in solving any puzzle or murder case, even the most complex. One day he is captured by mysterious men in black and is forced to drink a strange medicine that transforms him into an elementary school child… From that moment he will become Conan, Japan’s most famous little detective!

Source: Real Sound Street Anime News Network