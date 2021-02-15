With the Chinese market as one of the audiences most loved by film production companies, the premiere of Detective Chinatown 3 It has shown that this country will be an important piece in the recovery of the cinema industry.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing the closure of large cinema chains in the world, in China the situation around this trade has changed. Thanks to the celebration of the lunar new year, the population has had several holidays, something that has allowed them to temporarily attend these establishments.

The portals Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter report that only last weekend the local movie, Detective Chinatown 3, Has obtained $ 398 million at the box office. A figure that, by itself, is enough to break one of the records of an industry titan such as it is Avengers: endgame.

Let us remember that in 2019, the tape of Joe and Anthony Russo It grossed $ 357 million during its opening weekend in the US, which allowed it, months later, to be recognized as the highest grossing film in history.

Although this achievement has no rival for the moment, the mark for the best launch in its opening week has been the Chinese comedy, which also has been able to surpass Endgame in the IMAX theaters. While Avengers 4 grossed $ 1.94 million in this format, the Asian film directed by Chen sicheng has already achieved 2.1 million on tickets sold.

What is Detective Chinatown 3 about?

Baiqiang Wang and Haoran Liu return to solve mysteries and fight criminals in this third installment of the hit action comedy franchise, this time set in Tokyo, where they go to catch the killer of a powerful businessman.