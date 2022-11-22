British public health officials said on Tuesday that the monkeypox vaccine is 78 percent effective.
The UK’s Health Security Agency said its latest analysis “gives a single-dose vaccine efficacy estimate of 78 percent 14 or more days after receiving it”.
The results were described as “the strongest British evidence to date” of the vaccine’s efficacy.
Danish company Bavarian Nordic is the only laboratory to manufacture a licensed monkeypox vaccine called MVH-PN.
Last week, the company said it had signed an agreement to supply European countries with up to two million doses of the vaccine.
More than 55,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in England, said Steve Russell, director of vaccines and testing at the UK Health Authority.
“We now know how effective the vaccine is, and it provides 78 percent protection against the virus with just one dose,” he said.
The current spread of monkeypox virus around the world began in May and peaked in July.
The authority indicated that its findings are based on an analysis of 363 cases of monkeypox between July and November in England.
The United Kingdom recorded 3,570 confirmed cases of monkeypox, which causes fever, muscle pain and a rash.
#Detection #effectiveness #monkeypox #vaccine
