Researchers have revealed an alien-like fish that lives 2,000 feet under ocean waters off the coast of California, and has a translucent head that reveals its glowing eyes.

The deep-sea creature, called the barrel fish, was spotted by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) using its Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).

The video description reads: “MBARI’s remotely operated vehicles, Ventana and Doc Ricketts, have logged over 5,600 successful dives and over 27,600 hours of video – yet we’ve only come across this fish nine times.”

The elusive fish has two small indentations where its eyes would normally be, but instead, its green eyes are glowing behind its face and pointing toward the top of its head.

The barrel fish was spotted on an expedition led by Rachel Carson in Monterey Bay off the California coast last week, but was first described in 1939, CNET reports.

While her body is mostly dark, the top of her head is transparent and her eyes are clearly visible.

According to evolutionary biologists, the fish developed a strong sense of sight as a result of the harsh environment in which it lives, where sunlight cannot reach.

Their eyes are known as tubular eyes, which are usually among deep-sea creatures, and consist of a multi-layered retina and a large lens, allowing them to detect the largest amount of light in one direction.

However, the eyes were thought to be fixed in place and seemed to only provide a “tunnel” view of everything just above the fish’s head – that was the theory until 2019.

Later, a new study showed that the unusual eyes of fish can rotate inside a transparent shield covering their head, allowing them to search for food and come forward to see what they are eating.

Marine biologists have also found that they use their large, flat fins to stay steady in the water.

This means that the creatures around it cannot see it clearly. The predators that lie above it can’t detect it either, yet they can look up to find the small fish and plankton that live on them.

To avoid looking at the sun when it’s moving in shallow water, the creature’s eyes can rotate to look forward so it can see where it’s swimming, according to rt.

Its stunning eyes glow bright green and researchers think it may have evolved a form of a light filter that allows it to ignore sunlight and detect the bioluminescence of small fish and jellyfish – its favorite food.