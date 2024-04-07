Home page World

Lennart Schwenck

As with many diseases, the same applies to cancer: the earlier it is detected, the better. A timely diagnosis can save lives. Some signs help.

Kassel – Cancer is one of the most threatening diseases of our time, but early detection increases the chances of recovery. A first preventive measure is regular self-examination, especially of the breast, testicles and lymph nodes, as the tissue there is soft and can be easily examined yourself. Breast self-examination is an important method for early detection of breast cancer.

But even in addition to medical checks, warning signs can indicate an illness. The symptoms should be taken seriously and clarified by a doctor. Because many of them can seem inconspicuous or, at first glance, can be mistakenly attributed to more harmless causes.

Skin appearance, fatigue, weight: various signs can indicate cancer

With other types of cancer such as pancreatic, colon, lung or brain tumors, self-examination is more difficult. This type of cancer often goes undetected. However, there are warning signs that can indicate a potentially malignant disease.

You should not ignore the following symptoms:

Thickening or lump in the breast or other part of the body

Skin changes such as a lump that bleeds or peels, a new mole or change in a mole, a wound that does not heal, or a yellowish color to the skin or eyes (jaundice)

Unusual bleeding or bruising for no apparent reason

Weight loss or gain of four to five kilos for no apparent reason

Fatigue or extreme tiredness that does not improve with rest

Persistent fever or night sweats

Severe, persistent headaches

Persistent cough or constant hoarseness

Persistent changes in bowel habits such as constipation or diarrhea, or severe changes in stools

Pain when urinating, blood in the urine, or urinating more often or less often

Persistent, regular vision or hearing problems

Long-term pain, especially when it occurs new or for no apparent reason

Eating problems such as a lack of hunger, difficulty swallowing, stomach pain or nausea and vomiting

Noticeable, long-lasting swelling on the body

(Source: cancer.org)

Breast Cancer Self-Examination: Important Steps for Early Detection

Like that Center for Cancer Registry Data According to information, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. To minimize the risk, there are some steps taken by the National Breast Cancer Foundation are recommended for independent breast cancer examinations. First, look at your breasts in the mirror and pay attention to changes such as size, shape or color of the nipples. Then raise your arms and slowly move them up and down while noting changes such as skin folds, retractions, or bulges.

Detecting cancer early can be life-saving. That's why you should examine yourself regularly. © Imago Images

Place one hand behind your head and systematically feel your chest with the middle three fingers of the other hand. Start from the outside and work your way toward the nipple in smaller circles or lines. Look for knots or hardening and vary the pressure to reach deeper layers of tissue.

Early detection is crucial: paying attention to possible symptoms

Around 70,550 new cases of breast cancer have been recorded in recent years, as well as over 6,000 cases of in-situ tumors. This is a tumor that has only spread in its original tissue and has not yet grown invasively into neighboring tissue. Men make up around one percent of patients and the risk should not be underestimated either.

Look out for the following signs:

A breast changes shape or size

You feel a hardness or lump in one breast or armpit

The skin on one breast is scaly or red

A breast tightens, hurts or swells

When you lift an arm, one breast changes differently than the other

A nipple retracts or you notice another change in the nipple

The skin on your breast tightens in one place (“orange peel”) or swells

A nipple releases a clear or bloody fluid

Source: Breast Cancer.de

Regular medical examinations and self-observation are the key to early detection of cancer. They can help detect cancer in its early stages and improve the chances of recovery. In addition to the ultrasound examination, this is particularly important Mammography screening as a method proven for the diagnosis of breast cancer.

The costs for a regular examination are covered by health insurance companies. Women between the ages of 50 and 69 are entitled to a mammogram every two years. Women aged 30 and over can visit their gynecologist every year. Cervical cancer can be screened annually from age 20 and every three years from age 35. Prostate cancer screening is carried out annually for men aged 45 and over Federal Ministry of Health informed. (ls)