Covid-19 patients in a hospital in India, this Sunday. TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP

The first case of the so-called Indian variant of covid-19 has been detected in Mexico. This is a man living in San Luis Potosí who had been hospitalized for pneumonia, as confirmed this Sunday by the State Health Secretariat. The 40-year-old patient had had contact with people who came from the United States and is in isolation. It is the first contagion in the country of variant B.1.617, which has put all governments on high alert in the face of the health emergency that it has caused in India.

“The case is fully confirmed by federal authorities and was isolated at the beginning of the month,” said Miguel Ángel Lutzow Steiner, secretary of Health of the entity. “The effect of the variant in the efficacy of treatments and antibodies is being investigated, although it is under study and could be somewhat moderate and not relevant,” the doctor pointed out. The variant was identified on Saturday by the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) as part of the genomic surveillance program for the epidemic. “This should not surprise us in any way. This virus mutates, it has a great mutation capacity and we have to reinforce preventive measures. It is not about alarming, ”said Lutzow, who has insisted on not lowering his guard.

This week, the skies of some large Indian cities filled with smoke from mass cremations of those killed by covid. The Asian country, which has 1,366 million inhabitants, surpassed the world record for infections on Monday with more than 350,000 cases in a single day. The daily deaths are more than 2,000. The situation is critical: hospitals, especially those in the capital, New Delhi, are collapsed, there is not enough oxygen to treat all the patients who need it, nor enough diagnostic tests to get an accurate idea of ​​how many cases there really are. .

Meanwhile, governments and scientists around the world look with concern at the variant that circulates in the country with three mutations that make it potentially more infectious. Almost everything about this new version is still unknown, but the World Health Organization does has warned that it could be more contagious and partly escape vaccines. Even so, for now he has only classified it as a “variant of interest” and not as a “worrying variant”, a list that does include the versions from the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and California, of which there is evidence that they are more virulent.

The Indian variant, which was first identified in the autumn of last year, around the same time as that of the United Kingdom, has been registered in about twenty countries, including France, the United States and Singapore. Three subvariants are already known about it, one of them without one of the most worrisome mutations. Some experts consider that the fact that it has been circulating so long questions that it is very transmissible. For now, the Covaxin vaccine, developed in India from inactivated viruses and approved since the beginning of the year, neutralizes the new variant.

The three mutations of the Indian variant The first mutation is L452R: it appeared in another variant of the virus detected in California. It made it 20% more infectious, increased its replication capacity, and allowed it to escape some of the antibodies developed by those infected. The second change is the E484Q, whose potential is unknown. And there is a third mutation that generates alarm, P681R, as it can optimize the process of entry of the virus into the cell and increase its ability to invade tissues.

