Washington. thanks to the space telescope James Webb, European astronomers detected an unknown asteroid the size of the Rome Coliseum in the main belt of those bodies between the planets Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid, between 100 and 200 meters long, is the smallest object observed to date with that telescope, NASA explained yesterday.

European astronomers “accidentally detected” the asteroid, the US space agency said in a statement. He added that more observations would be needed to better characterize its nature and properties.

“Completely unexpectedly, we detected a small asteroid,” said Thomas Muller, an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany.

The discovery occurred during calibration of the telescope’s mid-infrared instrument, which operates at mid-infrared wavelengths.

“The incredible sensitivity of James Webb made it possible to see this object of about 100 meters at a distance of more than 100 million kilometers,” Muller said.

The James Webb, operating since July, is the most powerful space telescope ever built and has recorded unprecedented amounts of data and impressive images.