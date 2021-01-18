Those affected, four users and one worker, had been vaccinated with the first dose for two weeks Vaccination of users and workers of the center, on January 3. / DC

An outbreak of Covid-19 with 4 affected users and an assistant has been detected in the Los Olivos de Cieza Occupational Center in the tests carried out this Sunday. It so happens that both the users and all the workers of this center, who are attended by people with disabilities, were vaccinated with the first dose on January 4.

The director of Los Olivos, Francisco Javier Moreno Egea, reported this Monday that all those affected are well and clarified that the first dose of the vaccine “does not fully immunize the recipient, but it does cushion the effects.”

Francisco Javier Moreno Egea assured that all the residents of the center, as well as the workers, have been subjected to antigen tests to know the scope of the outbreak, although he stressed that the situation is under control.