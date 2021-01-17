The Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia has registered a coronavirus outbreak affecting a dozen patients. As a result, the established protocol for close contact testing and isolation has been implemented immediately.

As THE TRUTH has been able to know, a total of 12 patients from three different floors (fourth right, fourth left and fifth left) have been positive in the diagnostic tests, so they have been transferred at three plants that were intended for Covid-19 patients in the hospital center. As a consequence of this, the saturation that the Reina Sofía already suffered in this third epidemic wave. The direction of the center finalizes the opening of a fourth floor exclusively for coronavirus patients.

According to sources close to the hospital center, no positive case has been detected among healthcare professionals. However, there are up to twenty people in quarantine, among health workers and roommates of the infected.

In order to protect the safety and health of patients and professionals, in addition to continuing forbidden visits as in other hospital centers, the presence of companions is not allowed. These tasks are carried out by nursing assistants while the outbreak is extinguished, according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

At the moment, the Reina Sofía has 124 patients with Covid-19 admitted, of which 16 are in the Intensive Care Unit.