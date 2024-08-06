Home page World

Get indications of cancer with a simple finger test in just five minutes? This trick is supposed to make the unbelievable possible and make diagnosis easier.

Kassel – The idea of ​​using a simple finger test to detect signs of Cancer sounds almost too good to be true. But the so-called “Schamroth Window Test” or “Diamond Test” could offer exactly that, as BMJ Best Practice reported. This test, which has attracted worldwide attention, is extremely simple and does not require any special medical equipment. The Schamroth window test is based on observing the fingernails. The thumb or index fingernails are pressed together.

A simple test could indicate cancer

If a diamond-shaped window is created between the nails, everything is fine. If this window is missing, however, this could indicate a condition called “finger clubbing,” which, with the typical swelling of the soft tissue at the fingertips, often a symptom of lung cancer could be.

This change in the fingernails occurs when more blood flows to the fingertips and fluid accumulates there. Studies show that about 35 percent of patients with non-small cell lung cancer and four percent of patients with small cell lung cancer have this change, according to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation emerges.

Lung cancer: definition and frequency Lung cancer, also known as bronchial carcinoma, refers to malignant tumors that arise from lung tissue, particularly from the cells of the alveoli and bronchi. In contrast, tumor metastases from other organs in the lungs are called lung metastases. Lung carcinomas often develop in the upper lobes of the lungs because they are more ventilated and therefore exposed to more harmful substances. According to the RKI Cancer Registry Center, lung cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancer in Germany after breast cancer: it is the second most common cancer in men and the third most common in women after breast and colon cancer. In 2013, around 53,500 people were diagnosed with the disease, with an increasing trend that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also predicts for 2016. The higher incidence rate in women is attributed to changes in smoking habits, while the rate in men has been increasing more slowly since the 1980s. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer, and although the proportion of smokers in both sexes has fallen in recent years, about five times as many women develop and die from lung cancer today as 50 years ago. The risk increases with age, with men aged 80 to 84 and women aged 65 to 74 being most affected. Due to the ageing population, the absolute number of cases is expected to continue to rise. Source: German Cancer Society and Centre for Cancer Registry Data of the Robert Koch Institute

Self-diagnosis for lung cancer: Finger clubbing as a sign of cancer

The exact mechanisms behind the drumstick fingers are not yet fully understood. However, experts suspectthat an excessive increase in vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) plays a role. VEGF is a protein that promotes the growth of blood vessels. This leads to increased blood flow and fluid accumulation in the fingertips, which leads to the observed changes.

It is important to stress that the absence of the window in the Schamroth window test, also known as the “diamond test,” does not automatically indicate cancer. Clubbing can also occur in other conditions such as celiac disease, ulcerative colitis, and thyroid problems. Nevertheless, it is a strong indication that should be taken seriously, especially if accompanied by other symptoms.

Affected person reports finger-clubbing on social media

Ashley Vassallo, who was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in her 30s, reports on Tiktokthat finger clubbing was one of her first symptoms:

Although the method is not a substitute for a professional medical diagnosis, it can help to identify possible serious illnesses at an early stage. If the diamond-shaped window between the fingertips is missing, those affected should see a doctor for further examinations. (ls)

