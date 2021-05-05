Ditco Commercial and Industrial Group, which specializes in the construction sector, infrastructure, oil and gas, tourism, shipping and logistics services, announced a donation of two million dirhams to the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest in the region, to feed food during Ramadan in 30 countries in the Arab world, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

Donations continue to flow to the 100 million meals campaign, which is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in the blessed month of Ramadan to provide food support to the needy in lower-income communities.

Individuals and institutions, especially private sector companies, continue to make donations to the largest campaign in the region to feed food even after it has fully achieved its goal within the first ten days of its launch by collecting 100 million meals from the contributions of companies, individuals, businessmen, charitable and humanitarian institutions and economic events in the UAE.

The two million dirhams, provided by Datco Group, provide the basic food ingredients for preparing two million meals and distributing them as part of the “100 million meals campaign” in the lower-income communities with low purchasing power in the 30 countries covered by the campaign in order to provide food parcels that can be stored or immediate vouchers for those in need Food in those communities and in refugee and displaced persons camps during the holy month of Ramadan.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign, in which the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives cooperates with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Foundation, the regional network of food banks and a group of charitable and humanitarian institutions, seeks to provide a food safety network that extends from the UAE. In the humanitarian campaign, about millions of hungry people are of the greatest need in the 30 countries covered by the campaign.





