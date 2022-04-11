The “Dutco” group in Dubai announced its donation of two million dirhams to the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to provide support to the poor and needy in 50 countries around the world.

“We are proud to participate in this humanitarian initiative organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to provide support to the poor and needy in 50 countries around the world, as the UAE has established a global model in responding to international crises,” said Ahmed Abdul Rahim Baqer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DUTCO. We pray to God to help us all to do what is good.”

With its donation, DATCO joins many institutions, companies, businessmen and individuals who have announced their support for the efforts of the Billion Meals Initiative to reach direct food support to vulnerable groups, especially children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by crises and disasters around the world.

The contributions of economic actors and business sectors also support stimulating a comprehensive societal movement that supports; Through the “Billion Meals” initiative launched from the UAE to the world, finding practical solutions to the challenge of hunger and malnutrition, which also contributes to achieving the seventh goal of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which is to eradicate hunger.

• Ahmed Baqer: “The UAE has established a global model for responding to crises.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

