Once they enter a detention center of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), life changes radically for undocumented immigrants. Anxiety reigns because they can be deported at any time. But in the meantime, they are deprived of their freedom in conditions that are Golden State Annexin McFarland, California, about 130 miles (210 km) north of Los Angeles, have led 42 detainees to declare a hunger strike since last Friday, July 12. The strikers have maintained their protest for a week to denounce that the authorities’ standards for medical care, food or free telephone calls are not met, and that solitary confinement is also taking place.

The hunger strike thus increases the intensity of a protest that began 10 days earlier with a work stoppage, which they do in exchange for a dollar a day, by 59 detainees both in this center and the one in Green tablealso in California, in the town of Bakersfield, about 26 miles (42 km) south of Golden State Annex. Both facilities are operated by GEO Group, a for-profit organization that declined to comment to this newspaper and referred its comments to ICE. Among their grievances, the detainees on strike are demanding that ICE’s contract with the corporation be terminated.

Jonathan Montes, 31, is one of the detainees participating in both strikes. He neither eats nor participates in essential prison work that is “paid” with a salary of one dollar a day. Montes, who came to the United States when he was two and is now the father of three children, has been detained for 13 months. He estimates that he has a similar period ahead of him and explains that they are not opting for this form of protest because of new complications. “When I got here there were already a number of problems,” he explains. “I am what is considered a dorm representative and we have had monthly meetings with the administrators to talk, but the problems I had on the first day are still there today.”

Montes admits that he has a hard time thinking of what the most pressing thing to change is, but his list of demands includes, in addition to ending the contracts for both Golden State Annex and Mesa Verde in December of this year — “because there is no humane way to manage these places” — they should be released and have their cases reviewed fairly, including semiannual ICE custody reports. “The fact that I am here, I don’t understand why. I am locked up for a civil matter, people are not detained for a civil matter,” Montes protests.

Authorities have had alternative-to-detention programs since 2004 that allow noncitizens to remain in their communities, continue to attend to family obligations and prepare for immigration or departure proceedings.

Other demands include ending solitary confinement. These isolation measures in prisons and detention centers in the United States have been criticized for decades by the UN Committee Against Torture. And this is something that is added to what they consider to be a violation of ICE’s own standards, which include providing adequate medical care, including mental health care, nutritious and non-expired food; cleaning of the facilities; the return of free calls to families and lawyers and an end to retaliation against those who protest against the violation of these standards.

People walk outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center, operated by GEO Group. Richard Vogel (AP)

The strikers want to draw the attention of those who can make a difference, in particular ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner and Moises Becerra, the director of the San Francisco-based Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), which runs both centers.

The California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice (CCIJ) laments that instead of listening to the strikers’ demands, there are reprisals against them, such as cancellation or limitation of time outdoors. But also the lack of toilet paper, cold water, ice or even air conditioning in the middle of a summer with intense heat waves that hit the State of California.

Montes says there are more detainees now than when he arrived — Mesa Verde had 52 people as of last week, and Golden State Annex had between 300 and 400 — so problems, such as long waits for medical care, are greater now. He also believes detainees at other facilities may be experiencing the same difficulties.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspection service made an unannounced visit to Golden State Annex in April, as it does at other facilities, and issued a series of recommendations for changes and improvements to aspects of detainee treatment and documentation management. The report also found that ICE had paid $25.3 million for unused beds. CCIJ, which is working closely with detainees, says that since that inspection, ICE has sent more people to the Golden State Annex, increasing the detainee population by 200% and compounding preexisting problems. From January 2023 to March 2024, the detainees went from 130 to about 400.

Montes says that the $25 million makes him angry. “It’s $25 million and they can’t give us the basic things we need?”

When contacted by this newspaper, ICE declined to comment on the situation at Golden State Annex due to “open litigation” and indicated that GEO Group, the second largest private prison operator in the United States, should be contacted, but they also did not provide a response.

No details have been given on which lawsuits are involved, but several are ongoing. In 2021, a court in Tacoma, Washington, ruled that GEO Group owed former detainees $17.3 million in unpaid wages for paying them just $1 a day for cleaning and cooking at the detention center. The compensation was ruled to be a violation of the state’s minimum wage law.

In 2023, the Social Justice Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit on behalf of several detainees and former detainees against GEO Group for the alleged use of toxic chemicals to clean detention centers, specifically the Californian facility AdvancementThe product, which has been in use for years, was used much more intensively during the pandemic and exposure to it allegedly caused health problems for inmates.

And most recently, in April, the human rights organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the National Immigration Project network of immigration attorneys, and the nonprofit public defender The Bronx Defenders sued ICE and GEO Group on behalf of Honduran Angel Argueta Anariba, who has lived in the United States since 1998 and has been in detention centers for seven years. Argueta participated in hunger strikes to protest what he considered mistreatment and inhumane conditions and in retaliation, according to the lawsuit, was punished with solitary confinement on several occasions, once for 43 days. He also said he was subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

According to the organization Detention Watch Network reported that the loss of free phone minutes, which were made available to detainees in 2020, and deteriorating living conditions led to additional hunger strikes in mid-June at Moshannon Valley Detention Center (Pennsylvania), Elizabeth Detention Center (New Jersey), Batavia Service Processing Center (New York), Orange County Jail (New York), and Desert View Annex (California). According to the organization, hundreds of people at Moshannon faced retaliation for participating in the protest, with four of them being placed in solitary confinement.

From Golden State Annex, Montes says he will go as far as he can with the hunger strike, that he will listen to his body to determine when he has to stop, but he also says he has heard from the people who share detention with him and is surprised by the support he is finding. “These are people who can be deported at any time, but they feel that it is a good cause.”