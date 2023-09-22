UPDATEA major uprising broke out in the prison in Turnhout, Belgium, near the Dutch border, on Friday evening around 9 p.m. This included a fire. About seventy detainees refused to leave the courtyard and return to their cells for an extended period of time. The police had to scale up on a large scale.



Liese Demeulenaere



September 22 2023

A telephone outage and an announced strike by the guards are said to have been the cause of the strike. The prisoners have now been led back to their cells one by one. That went without any major problems.

Due to the unfortunate timing of the riot – Friday evening – the police had to call in many off-duty officers. “That’s why it took a while before we could perform. As soon as we had enough men, that could happen,” says spokesperson Rudy Remijsen.

In addition to the police, the fire brigade also arrived on site. A fire was set by the insurgents. “There is no reason to panic. There are no escapes at the moment. Some detainees had ended up between the double fence. Our colleagues receive the support of other forces in the region and are doing everything they can to normalize the situation as quickly as possible,” the police said. Later that evening, a water cannon also arrived at the prison as a precaution. See also PSV mercenary Timo Baumgartl hopes to be back on the field in August after tumor removal

A telephone outage caused frustration among some prisoners. When the prison guards also announced that they planned to strike on Monday and Tuesday, the situation skyrocketed. As a result of this strike, detainees have to stay in their cells almost all day.

Belgian radio presenter Sven P., who was arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography, is currently also in prison.

The emergency and order services in front of the entrance to the prison. © Police Region Turnhout



The emergency services at the prison. A large perimeter has been established. © LDT



The emergency services at the prison. A large perimeter has been established. © LDT







Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.