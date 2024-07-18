Chihuahua, Chih.- On Saturday, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported the arrest of Sebastián OR, who was arrested during various searches carried out by several corporations in neighborhoods of the city. In the first versions it was specified that they found portions of drugs on him, in addition to the fact that unofficially it was revealed that he is related to the criminal organization “La Empresa”, however he was released hours after the arrest because the portion of drugs that was detected on him does not fit into the crime of drug dealing for distribution, according to information from the Attorney General’s Office.

According to information released on Saturday afternoon, in a search of three homes and a hotel, members of police corporations and the army arrested Sebastián OR, alleged member of the criminal group La Empresa and linked to the recent murders; the latter was reported unofficially.

The joint operation between agents of the State Attorney General’s Office, Municipal Police and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) in a search of houses located in the 11 de Febrero, Popular and Cerrada Taidilla neighborhoods, as well as in a hotel located in Plaza Victoria.

However, Sebastián OR was not brought before a judge to initiate legal proceedings, because the portion of the prohibited substance that was found on him did not represent a crime, since it was within the limits to be considered for personal consumption, so he was released under legal reserve.

