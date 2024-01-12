Due to a blunder in one of the highest security departments in the Krimpen aan den IJssel prison, a detainee was able to make unlimited and uncontrolled calls to the outside world. It concerned a suspect who was a flight risk, linked to Ridouan Taghi's network and for that reason had been placed in an extra strict prison regime. This is evident from documents that this newspaper has seen.
Yelle Tieleman, Chiel Timmermans
Latest update:
07:01
