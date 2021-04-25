A suspect in the criminal case of poisoning 21 children in the Volna pool located in Nizhny Lomov was intoxicated when he poured acid into a container with chlorine, which led to a chemical reaction and the evaporation of chlorine into the air. About this on Sunday, April 25, informs Investigation Department for the Penza Region.

“According to the investigation, the suspect, while monitoring the level of the chemical composition of the water in the pool, being in the daytime on April 24, 2021 at the workplace in a state of alcoholic intoxication, poured acid into the container of the filtering equipment with chlorine, which was not provided for this container, which led to a chemical reaction and evaporation of chlorine into the air of the pool room. Through the ventilation in the room, the vapors got directly into the pool room, where the children and the coach were during the swimming training, ”reads a statement posted on the agency’s website.

It is clarified that at the moment interrogations of witnesses and victims are being carried out. Within the framework of the study, the department employees seized reagents used for mixing with water, water and air samples, and also ordered a number of forensic examinations.

At the moment, the investigation of the criminal case into the poisoning of children continues. The suspected deputy director of the MBOU DO DYUSSH Nizhnelomovskiy district was detained earlier on April 25.

On the same day, April 25, the trainer of poisoned children in the pool of Nizhny Lomov, Elena Demina, spoke about the rescue of the victims.

According to her, she smelled a sharp smell of chlorine half an hour after the start of training in the Volna pool, after which she asked all those present to retire to the locker rooms. She added that some of the children were already dressing on the street, after which she noticed that several of them were in critical condition and needed medical attention.

On Saturday, April 24, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastyrkin, put under control the investigation of a criminal case on the poisoning of 21 children in the Volna pool, located in Nizhny Lomov, Penza region.