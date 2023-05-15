Recently, a detainee entered the prison in Leeuwarden with a loaded pistol in his pocket. He was probably not properly searched when he was arrested in North Holland, reports the Leeuwarder Courant .

The incident took place on Tuesday 11 April and caused a stir within the judiciary. The police and DV&O – the transport service that takes people to prisons, courts and police stations – decided to investigate the matter.

The man was arrested in North Holland. He was there for some time at a police station and was then transferred by DV&O to the prison in Leeuwarden, where he entered the visitation department. A usual check was done here to check whether detainees have hidden objects. During this check, a pistol with cartridges was found.

The man was put aside after the find, after which the police were called. The prison management has filed a report for bringing in prohibited items. The investigation shows that there was probably not a proper search during the arrest of the man.

