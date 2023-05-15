Recently, a detainee entered the prison in Leeuwarden with a loaded pistol in his pocket. He was probably not properly searched when he was arrested in North Holland, reports the Leeuwarder Courant.
The incident took place on Tuesday 11 April and caused a stir within the judiciary. The police and DV&O – the transport service that takes people to prisons, courts and police stations – decided to investigate the matter.
The man was arrested in North Holland. He was there for some time at a police station and was then transferred by DV&O to the prison in Leeuwarden, where he entered the visitation department. A usual check was done here to check whether detainees have hidden objects. During this check, a pistol with cartridges was found.
The man was put aside after the find, after which the police were called. The prison management has filed a report for bringing in prohibited items. The investigation shows that there was probably not a proper search during the arrest of the man.
