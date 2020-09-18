Operatives detained a Russian suspected of rape and murder of his wife’s daughters in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region. On Friday, September 18, reports Telegram-channel “Rise”.

The Investigative Committee of Russia “Lente.ru” confirmed this information.

The crime became known on September 15. The mother of two girls of 8 and 13 years old met the suspect on the Internet and about a month ago moved to him from another city with her daughters. Returning from work after a night shift, she found the girls dead. The bodies of the schoolgirl sisters had multiple knife wounds.

The suspect in the crime has already been convicted – in December 2019, he was released from prison after serving a sentence for committing particularly serious crimes, including murder.

Earlier, on September 17, it was reported that an award of half a million rubles was announced for information about him.