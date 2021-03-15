R.and a month and a half after a court ruling that was heavily criticized internationally, the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnyj was taken to a Russian prison camp. He was being held in the Vladimir region around 100 kilometers east of Moscow, wrote Navalnyj on Instagram on Monday. He also posted a photo that shows him with his head shaved.

Although he believes the numerous media reports of torture in the camp, he has not seen any violence so far, the 44-year-old wrote. He himself is under constant surveillance, and there are cameras everywhere. “But if you take it with humor, it is possible to live.”

At the end of last week, it became known that Navalnyj had been taken away from a detention center. Since then, supporters and family have complained that for days there was no sign of life from him.

On Monday, the opposition’s lawyers said they waited in vain for hours in front of the camp for information. On the weekend, numerous users requested information about the whereabouts of the opposition member on social networks using the hashtag #GdjeNawalny (“Where is Navalny”).

Navalny was sentenced to several years in a prison camp at the beginning of February, but was subsequently held in a remand prison. The Russian judiciary has accused him of violating probation requirements in a previous criminal case while he was recovering from a poison attack in Germany. Germany, the EU and the United States had all called for Nawalny’s release.