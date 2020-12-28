China has sentenced citizen journalist Zhang Zhan to four years in prison. She had informed about the situation in Wuhan at the beginning of the corona pandemic.

BEIJING taz | “To incite disputes and provoke anger” is Section 293 of China’s penal code, which is always applied when voices critical of the government make use of their constitutional freedom of expression. On Monday, a court in Shanghai sentenced citizen journalist Zhang Zhan to four years in prison for the same sentence.

At the beginning of February, Zhang reported on his own from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the then epicenter of the coronavirus. In shaky video recordings, which she uploaded to the platforms Twitter and Youtube, which are blocked in China, she showed the chaotic conditions in completely overcrowded hospitals, interviewed citizens and repeatedly criticized the government – including for making critical bloggers disappear.

In May, 37-year-old Zhang was arrested herself, which was not confirmed until June. According to her lawyer, Zhang is suffering from the horrific detention conditions and rapidly deteriorating health – both physically and mentally. She has been reported to have been on hunger strike for months and force-fed by gastric tube.

China’s state media did not take up the issue now, probably because the matter is subject to a ban. Nevertheless, personal opinions about Zhang Zhan can be found on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter.

She spoke to foreign media

“In the current political environment, the law cannot maintain its independence. Even the public prosecutor’s office is giving up its judgment, ”writes one user vaguely. Another put it more directly: “I tried for a long time to find out anything about the Zhang Zhan case online. Of course it shocked and scared me. “

But the convicted citizen journalist is also often criticized – sometimes personally, for example for her Christian faith, or for speaking confusedly and confusedly. Others denounce that Zhang traveled to Wuhan full of prejudices: “Of course there are consequences if you run around in a city during lockdown, spreading false information both domestically and in foreign media,” says one user.

In fact, the former lawyer, who had no journalistic experience before her stay in Wuhan, is in no way suitable for stylizing an “idealistic reporter” in an authoritarian regime. Her 122 video clips, which can still be seen on YouTube, mostly consist of short, shaky street shots – profane, unprofessional and sometimes only a few seconds long.

In between, she films herself in her hotel room in a selfie pose and railed against the government. In one recording, for example, she calls Sars-CoV-2 a “communist virus”. Another motif that runs through Zhang’s videos are loud arguments with police officers who repeatedly ask them to stop the filming.

What ultimately led to her arrest is not entirely clear because of the lack of transparency in China’s legal system. Because there were numerous online witness reports from Chinese who reported critically, such as the “Wuhan Diaries” by the author Fang Fang.

Their posts were also censored, but they themselves were not arrested. Zhang is accused of giving interviews to foreign media. At the same time, their criticism of the government contained extremely drastic and defamatory words.

Blogger disappeared since February

In addition to Zhang, there are a handful of other bloggers who have been arrested for reporting from Wuhan. Chen Quishi has been in prison in eastern Qingdao since September. The authorities also arrested Li Zehua for two months. The most tragic case is Fang Bin: Since February 9th, he has disappeared without a trace.

The video recordings of these few bloggers were picked up by broadcasters worldwide and shared by millions of inquisitive Chinese on social media. The demand for unfiltered information was great, after all, many believed the official statements to be unreliable.

Beijing has long since regained control of the virus fight narrative. The government has declared the “victory over Covid” to be a heroic story under the leadership of party leader Xi Jinping. In Wuhan this can be seen in an exhibition center. There is no self-reflection or the admission of mistakes, but an overdose of pathos and national pride. Critical voices like Zhang’s do not fit into the picture.

Ommer more rebellious actions

The fact that Zhang was tolerated by the local authorities for weeks in Wuhan probably also has to do with the fact that she generated comparatively little attention. Many of their videos were only watched by a few thousand people. But over time she dared to take more and more rebellious actions – once, for example, she entered a police station to ask about the whereabouts of missing citizen journalists.

According to her lawyer, she is said to have refused to participate in her own trial in protest. When the verdict was announced on Monday, a number of television journalists had appeared in front of the courthouse. However, they were prevented from filming or entering the building, and European diplomats were also refused entry.