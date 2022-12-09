The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, detained in provisional prison after carrying out what many accused of being a coup, presented an official request for asylum in Mexico. The country is consulting the Peruvian government. The former head of state is still being prosecuted for “rebellion” and “conspiracy”.

This Thursday, the Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, reported that Pedro Castillo had ratified before the Mexican ambassador in Peru, Pablo Monroy, a request for asylum to the Mexican government.

“Ambassador Pablo Monroy reports to me from Lima that he was able to meet with Pedro Castillo at the Penitentiary Center at 1:20 p.m. He found him physically well and in the company of his lawyer,” Ebrard wrote.

“We have proceeded to initiate consultations with the Peruvian authorities. I will keep you informed,” he continued.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also revealed this Thursday that Castillo called the Embassy of Mexico in Peru to request asylum.

“He spoke here to the office so that they would notify me that he was going to the Embassy, ​​that he was going to request asylum and that they would open the door of the Embassy for him, but surely they had already tapped his phone,” said López Obrador, adding, ” but shortly after they took over the embassy with police and citizens, they surrounded the embassy. And he couldn’t even get out, they arrested him immediately.”







03:48

Failed coup accusation

This Wednesday, Peru experienced exceptional scenes that ended the mandate of Pedro Castillo.

Shortly before Congress debated his removal, Castillo denounced what he called an “all-out attack” by parliament and announced his dissolution along with a curfew, saying he would rule by decree.

This was interpreted as an attempted coup by politicians, including those from his party, and deputies dismissed him for moral incapacity.

The one who was its vice president, Dina Boluarte, assumed the presidency of the country on Wednesday.







03:47

Detained for 7 days

Without the support of the army, Castillo was arrested and transferred to a prison in Lima, where Peruvian Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley ordered seven days of preliminary detention on Thursday.

“The Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, in charge of Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, has seven days of preliminary detention against former President Pedro Castillo, investigated for the crime of rebellion (alternatively conspiracy),” the Judiciary announced on its official Twitter account.

The magistrate’s resolution also provides that the term of judicial detention is in force from December 7 to 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/aQpt8PgnHu – Judicial Power Peru (@Poder_Judicial_) December 8, 2022



During the hearing, Supreme Deputy Prosecutor Marco Huamán assured that “the high probability of escape” of the former president is evident and indicated that his arrest is “necessary” to ensure the investigation acts.

Huamán accused Castillo of having tried to change the rule of law model established in the Constitution, illegally and fraudulently. For his part, Castillo denounces what he considers “a political act.”

“The statements of my patron in his message do not constitute the crime of rebellion (…) How can a person want to escape when he has not committed the alleged crimes that he is accused of?” said his lawyer Víctor Pérez.

Mexico supports Castillo

López Obrador said that he “does not know” if good relations with the new Government of Peru will continue, but ruled out a break. He also delayed the official recognition of Dina Boluarte as the new president for a few days.

“That will be resolved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they are making their analyzes of the situation, we have to wait a while, everything is very fresh, we do have to stick to the constitutional principles, of non-intervention,” the president declared. Mexican in his daily press conference.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador makes brief remarks as he speaks to reporters alongside United States President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on July 12, 2022 in Washington DC. Getty Images via AFP – POOL

The Mexican president also demanded that Castillo’s human rights be respected, that he act in accordance with the law and that his family be protected.

Even if Mexico accepts his request for asylum, the judicial authorities in Peru would also have to approve it for Castillo to be able to leave, something unlikely in the current scenario.

The charges of rebellion and conspiracy are added to the other six investigations for corruption or influence peddling against Pedro Castillo.

With EFE and AFP