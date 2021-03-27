In Tyumen, an OMON fighter, detained by operatives of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, was sentenced to three years in prison for aiding in the purchase and attempted sale of a large consignment of drugs. About this on Saturday, March 27, reports the edition 72.ru.

According to the newspaper, last June security forces stopped a car on Melnikayte Street near one of the supermarkets. Almost a kilogram of narcotic substance was found inside the car. The driver and two passengers in the car were detained. At the same time, one of the detainees turned out to be a riot police officer.

By a court decision, three defendants received real terms of imprisonment. The riot policeman received three years in prison. The passenger who asked the security officer to go to pick the bookmark was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, and his friend and the organizer of the scheme received seven years in prison.

At the end of August 2020, it was reported that an FSB officer was detained at a traffic police post in Volgograd – he was transporting eight kilograms of drugs in a car.