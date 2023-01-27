Climate activist Lucas Winnips is considering going to the Extinction Rebellion demonstration on the A12 on Saturday, he reports Friday evening at the table at talk show Op1. Earlier in the day he tried in vain to get a so-called behavioral instruction, which describes that he is not allowed to go on or near the Utrechtsebaan, to be taken off the table.

“I have called to go to that demonstration,” he explains when asked whether he will still be seen on the A12. “I feel obligated to be there in a way. But I also want to think carefully about it.” A little later, Winnips said that coming is an option “that I will seriously consider”.

Not unlimited

The preliminary relief judge could not rule on Friday in preliminary relief proceedings whether or not it was justified that the Public Prosecution Service denied the man access to the Utrechtsebaan. "Demonstrating is a fundamental right, a great asset in our democratic society," said the judge. But that right is not unlimited. If necessary, it may be limited."

In addition to Winnips, six other climate activists, who were detained for some time on Thursday, have been told that they are not allowed to use the Utrechtsebaan. Extinction Rebellion chose this location because the stretch of highway lies between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the temporary building of the House of Representatives.

Criminalize

After the arrests, several civil society organizations stated that they considered the actions of the Public Prosecution Service unjust and ‘an attempt to negatively influence and criminalize the social debate about peaceful campaigning’.

The directors of about forty social organizations are therefore participating in a campaign to support the protest. These include Greenpeace, FNV, Urgenda, the Aidsfonds, Cordaid, the COC, the Cyclists’ Union, the Humanist Association, Milieudefensie and the Refugee Foundation.