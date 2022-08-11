One of the things that leaves a mark with very little is caring for the most vulnerable population and all those who are not taken into account but who are also a people.

That was precisely what happened last Wednesday in the rural area where something had not been done for a long time for sport.

We witnessed an unprecedented event that occurred last Wednesday, when the 2022 Summer Courses were launched for the first time in a syndicate that had been forgotten and marginalized by authorities over the years, but what we could perceive now the story is different, since the Municipal Sports Institute, together with the mayor Armando Camacho, and different municipal and sports authorities, inaugurated this program no more and no less than in Cacalotita.

With the presence of certified teachers in different sports, just over 20 children along with their parents, enjoyed an unforgettable afternoon that will go down in history.

Wati Oranio Sapien, the main sports promoter of the community, was the host and in charge of welcoming the municipal authorities, who in his speech at the microphone took the opportunity to highlight that it was the first time in many years that sports authorities and the City Council They put on a program like this.

“We had always been marginalized, they had never taken us into account and now that we see quality coaches and see the little square full of people, it is a great joy for all of us,” said Wati Sapien.

WE ARE ALL PEOPLE. Mayor Armando Camacho was in charge of inaugurating the program and incidentally handed out sports equipment to the children of the community, but he did not want to say goodbye until he instructed the director of IMDESA, Jesús Antonio Sañudo, so that as soon as possible, he had the goals made and installed. of the soccer field that is so lacking, he also asked him to send two teachers of different sports to this community every week so that the children continue with their preparation.

Without a doubt, what happened on Wednesday afternoon will go down in history and will surely be the turning point of great things for this community.

Not only will Cacalotita be served, it has been announced by the sports authorities that this program will continue in the coming days in communities such as Álamo de los Montoya, La Escalera, November 27, Tamazula II, El Salitre, among other communities. .

THEY STILL UNPAINTED THE BATTING BOX. This server has been permanently insistent that every stadium where baseball is played must contain or must paint the batter’s box. And in the amateur sector in most stadiums they don’t.

Here it should be a demanding or an almost obligatory requirement on the part of the managers of the host stadiums. Many say they don’t paint them because it’s amateur baseball, but the rules of the amateur sector are based on 99 percent of the professional sector. It should not be an excuse not to paint. But the batter’s box is not a luxury, it is a necessity since many rule plays are derived from it that can be applied and are not carried out because it is not illustrated.

Rules such as batting or bunting with one foot outside the batter’s box, batter-catcher interference, catcher-to-batter obstruction. Illegal slides, balk caused by the catcher at the time of giving an intentional base, in short, a number of rules that can be pointed out being this essential requirement in baseball. I hope that directors or owners of the stadiums do it, it is for the good of baseball. In the next few days I will extend this topic more because it is worth keeping in mind. Let’s get out of the hole, from “pre-Hispanic” baseball, we have to update ourselves, not organize llanero baseball, we have to be different with different and fresh thoughts. Only then can progress be made. Have a great weekend fellow readers.