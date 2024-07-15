Home page politics

Pennsylvania’s governor and relatives share details: The victim of the Trump assassination attempt was a family man and loyal supporter of the Republican.

Butler – The man who was killed in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump The spectator killed in the shooting has a face: Corey Comperatore was a father of two, a firefighter and an enthusiastic supporter of the former US president. The Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, announced further details about the victim on Sunday (July 14).

“We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian yesterday, Corey Comperatore,” Shapiro said, adding that the Democrat had already spoken to his wife and two children.

“Real-life superhero”: Trump fan throws himself in front of wife and child

Comperatore’s daughter Allyson also commented on the Attack that took place on Saturday (July 13) at a Trump campaign speech in the state of Pennsylvania, and wrote on the online network Facebook about her father: “He died a superhero in real life”.

As Allyson Comperatore reports, he threw himself on the ground in front of her and her mother to protect her, shielding her body from the bullet that was coming towards the family. Her father was “the best dad a girl could wish for”, always helpful and a person who “made friends with everyone”.

Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, had previously mourned her brother’s death on Facebook. “The Trump rally cost my brother his life,” she wrote. “Hatred of one man took the life of the one we loved most.”

Governor Shapiro described the deceased as a churchgoer and firefighter who loved his fellow human beings and especially his family. Comperatore protected his family and died “as a hero.” In his honor, flags in the state of Pennsylvania should be flown at half-mast.

The 50-year-old is a Trump supporters and was looking forward to his rally in Butler, said Governor Shapiro. When asked on the online service X what he was planning to do over the weekend, Comperatore replied: “Event with Trump! Butler, in Pennsylvania.” It was his last message on the online service.

Assassination attempt on Trump: Former president shot during campaign speech in Pennsylvania

Shots were fired at the former president at the election rally in the small town of Butler over the weekend. The 78-year-old escaped the murder attempt He only suffered a minor injury to his right ear. The perpetrator, a 20-year-old man from the region according to the FBI, was killed by security forces. Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

In addition to the fatality, Corey Comperatore, there were two other seriously injured spectators. According to the Pennsylvania police, the two men, aged 57 and 74, were from the state. Their condition after the shooting has now been described as “stable.”

Donations were put out online for Comperatore’s family. By Monday morning (July 15), almost $820,000 (around €752,000) had already been raised. (bg/dpa)