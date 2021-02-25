Klar is: The trade in Hesse can count on the reopening of closed shops after strong demands. Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) has already announced that he will warm up to the concept proposed by the Hesse Trade Association of serving customers by appointment. As is usual with hairdressers. But what are the details? Will you stick with a gesture or will retailers soon be able to return to pre-Christmas status after a transition phase? And what can private individuals expect in terms of relief in everyday life? A detailed explanation is expected from Bouffier around noon. For example, on the questions of why the incidence as the central indicator should suddenly no longer be the guideline for loosening and what role the self-tests should play.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Meanwhile, the new corona data for Hesse look contradicting itself. Most recently, Hessian clinics provided intensive care to 337, a good six times as many corona patients, and ventilated almost half of them as they did a week ago. This emerges from figures from the Ministry of Social Affairs, according to which the number of free ventilation beds has fallen from 302 to 297 since last week. All in all, there are 1291 Covid 19 patients in Hessian hospitals, including 267 suspected cases.

Kassel slips below the 20 mark

The Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for combating the epidemic, reports almost as many new cases as it did a week ago, but significantly fewer other deaths in connection with the pandemic. The incidence, i.e. the new cases below 100,000 inhabitants that came in within a week, is above the level of last Thursday, but in line with that in the federal government, i.e. above 60. On the other hand, no district is above the 100 mark and another is below Slipped threshold of 50.

While the other independent cities in the Rhine-Main area are more or less far above the incidence of 50, the index in Kassel continues to fall. The RKI now shows the value 18.8 for the North Hesse metropolis. The surrounding Kassel district comes to 35.5, the Schwalm-Eder district to the south is a good 41. Overnight, the Vogelsberg slipped just under 50, the Rheingau-Taunus also ranks there, while the Wetterau is almost 58. For Frankfurt the value is 61, for Offenbach it is 77.5.

Positive: The district of Groß-Gerau has slipped below the threshold of 100, with an incidence of just under 70 a week ago. In the Main-Kinzig district, the index is stagnating around 80. In Rhein-Main, Mainz (25.6) is still ahead. Like Kassel, the city has now been below the threshold value 35 for almost two weeks, which should actually be decisive for easing the situation after the resolutions of the last Corona round with the Chancellor and country leaders.

Rhineland-Palatinate at vaccination rates above, Hessen below

So far, almost 353,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, including 237,000 primary vaccinations; Astra-Zeneca product was used for 6780 of them. The first vaccination rate is 3.8. This relates to the Hessian population as a percentage. Only Brandenburg does worse with 3.5. Bayer, Bremen and Rhineland-Palatinate (4.6) are now ahead of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saarland with 4.5 each. The national average is 4.2 percent. When it comes to second vaccinations, Hessen and NRW are at the bottom of the table with 1.8, Rhineland-Palatinate has 3.3 percent – the federal mean is 2.2.

Appointments for people over 70 and the disabled

Since this Tuesday people from the so-called priority group 2 in Hesse have been able to secure a vaccination appointment. This is what the country’s vaccination strategy provides, as Ministers Peter Beuth (CDU) and Kai Klose (The Greens) have explained. This group includes people over 70 and people with previous illnesses. According to the ministers, this affects 1.5 million people. It’s about “High priority vaccinations“. It should start on March 5th. Further vaccination box deliveries make it possible. The country has a good 112,000 cans of Astra-Zeneca, as the Interior Ministry announced to the FAZ. Only a fraction of it has been used so far. In addition, the Mainz manufacturer Biontech, which has been producing in Marburg since the beginning of the month, is contributing tens of thousands more vaccine doses than previously expected.

It is now also clear: All Hessen under 65 get the vaccine from Astra-Zeneca. But when that will be in detail remains to be seen. The same applies to the question of when primary school teachers and kindergarten teachers are vaccinated with it. According to Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU), the state government is considering offering separate vaccination days. As in the case of the resident doctors, it is their turn for the first time at the weekend.

According to a survey, the Hessians are predominantly critical of the organization of the corona vaccinations by the state government. 58 percent are less or not at all satisfied with it, as the current “Hessian trend” of the Hessian Broadcasting Corporation showed according to dpa. Only 31 percent are very satisfied or satisfied with the way vaccinations are organized in the country.

A majority – 59 percent of those surveyed – are less or not at all satisfied with the organization of school operations and daycare care during the Corona crisis. Only 23 percent think the state government’s work on this topic is very good or good.