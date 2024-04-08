Zelensky: at meetings, the greatest attention of the command is focused on Kharkov

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) pays the greatest attention to Kharkov during military meetings. This was stated by the President of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky in an evening video message to citizens on April 8 in Telegram-channel.

“Maximum attention is now paid to Kharkov. Today I held a meeting at headquarters, where the main topic was Kharkov and the region,” said the Ukrainian leader.

According to him, the attention of the military authorities is focused on air defense systems in the city, namely their strengthening, which Kyiv is working on together with foreign allies.

Earlier, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter voiced the opinion that Ukraine would surrender Kharkov to Russia within a few weeks due to the inability of Ukrainian air defense to resist Russian strikes.