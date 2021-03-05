Political strategist Gleb Pavlovsky revealed the details of the resignation in 1999 of the first Russian President Boris Yeltsin. He told about this in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

“This idea is from my electoral scenario. I reported it in the presence [тогдашнего премьер-министра Владимира] Putin at a meeting of the narrow staff of the headquarters in late summer 1999. The plan was adopted and implemented, ”he explained.

Pavlovsky noted that “Boris Nikolaevich, of course, was in no hurry to leave,” however, “after seeing the results of the Duma elections [1999 года], calmed down and agreed to this last part of the plan. “

“But, of course, it was not me who persuaded him,” the political strategist emphasized.

The resignation of Boris Yeltsin from the presidency was announced on December 31, 1999 at noon Moscow time. Vladimir Putin, who served as prime minister at the time, was appointed acting head of state.