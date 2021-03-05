Political strategist Gleb Pavlovsky, who collaborated with the Kremlin during Boris Yeltsin’s second presidential term, revealed the details of his choice of his successor. Told about this in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

“[Критерии были] only in the head of Boris Nikolaevich. Our selection did not play any role. It was a sovereign decision of Yeltsin, where there were no criteria, everything happened in a clear order, ”Pavlovsky said.

He added that at first, in 1997, Boris Nemtsov was nominated for the role of successor. “We were promoting him, and by the summer of 1997 his rating had exceeded the rating [Геннадия] Zyuganov. But then a war began against him on the part of two media ligarchs who controlled television – [Владимира] Gusinsky and [Бориса] Berezovsky. In about a year, they destroyed him as a presidential candidate, ”the source told Lenta.ru.

Pavlovsky said that then Yeltsin began searching for a successor among the siloviki – “intelligent siloviks”, the first of whom was Yevgeny Primakov, who headed the Foreign Intelligence Service in the 1990s.

“It turned out that this intelligent security officer turned out to be too successful a find. He quickly became popular and behaved independently of Yeltsin. Tom didn’t like it, ”the political strategist explained.

Yeltsin took over the country in 1991. Five years later, he was re-elected for a second term. On December 31, 1999, the politician announced his resignation and appointed the then Prime Minister and former FSB Director Vladimir Putin as Acting President.