A number of unannounced Disney projects have leaked online after 1.1TB of internal documents – “every message and file possible”, according to the hackers – were reportedly compromised.

While Disney has yet to comment formally on the alleged hack, details from various internal files – including upcoming collaborations with Epic Games’ Fortnite, and the Aliens: Fireteam Elite sequel we reported on earlier today – have started to pop up on social media.

The leak also allegedly includes the personal information and login details of Disney staff, too.



It’s thought the hacking group was able to breach and download the data via Disney’s Slack channels, which is also how a British teen was able to access and then leak GTA 6 information ahead of Rockstar’s formal announcement.

This story is developing.