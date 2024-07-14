Washington Post: Secret Service urged people to lie down after Trump assassination attempt

Secret Service agents urged Donald Trump rally participants to lie on the ground after shooting began. Details of presidential candidate and security team talks after assassination attempt became known from a Washington Post publication.

The shooting at the rally began when Trump began talking about the increase in immigration during the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden. “Look what has happened to our country!” he said, showing a chart showing the growth in immigration.

After these words, shots began to ring out — the former president covered his ear with his hand, and then bent down, hiding behind the podium. At that moment, Secret Service agents and heavily equipped men in body armor, helmets, and with assault rifles ran onto the stage, shouting, “Get down, get down, get down!” After one of the officers announced that the shooter had been eliminated, the guards lifted Trump up and allowed him to put on his shoes.

The crowd began to roar as the presidential candidate rose to his feet. Trump ordered the agents to wait and, raising his fist, began chanting, “Fight!” He walked down the steps with his fist raised and got into his SUV.

After visiting doctors, the former head of state said that everything was fine with him.

“I was hit by a bullet that went through the top of my right ear. I knew right away that something was wrong because I heard a whooshing sound, gunshots, and I immediately felt the bullet go through my skin. It started bleeding profusely, and that’s when I knew what was happening,” Trump said on social media.

The assassination attempt on Trump occurred on July 13. The shooter opened fire from the roof of a manufacturing plant located 100 meters from the stage where the politician was speaking. The attacker was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had no criminal past. His motives for the assassination attempt on the former American leader are still unknown. The shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper, and an AR-15 rifle was found near his body. At the time of the shooting, the American was wearing a T-shirt with the logo of the popular YouTube channel about weapons Demolition Ranch.