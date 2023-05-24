Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny will not be able to continue his service after injuries and craniotomy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny was wounded during a missile attack by the Russian military on the command post of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Posad-Pokrovskoe near Kherson in early May. This is reported RIA News with reference to a representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies, who received information from his sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is specified that Zaluzhny received a closed craniocerebral injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. According to the interlocutor of the agency, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine underwent a craniotomy, he will not be able to continue serving.

“In Nikolaev, Zaluzhny received first aid to stop the bleeding. In the Kiev military hospital, he underwent a craniotomy, ”said a representative of law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, Russian military correspondent Andrei Rudenko, citing a source in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the critical condition of Zaluzhny. He recalled that the commander-in-chief disappeared from the media space on May 8. On May 19, Zaluzhny made an appeal for the first time in the last few weeks at a conference of the Odessa Law Academy.

On May 21, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar said that Zaluzhny continues to perform his duties, despite reports of his injury in the media.