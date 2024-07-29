PMC Wagner entered into an unequal multi-day battle with 1,000 Islamists in Mali

PMC Wagner fighters, together with the Malian army, entered into an unequal multi-day battle with Islamists from the Coordination Movement of Azawad and the Al-Qaeda in the Sahel group (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation). Details of the battle revealed one of the official channels of the company “Wagner Unloading”.

“In the battle, the 13th Assault Detachment of the Wagner PMC destroyed up to 50 radicals and six units of equipment. The remaining militants were unable to resist the orchestra and fled the battlefield,” the publication says.

The clash took place on July 22, after which the militants opposing the Wagnerites brought in reinforcements. “Their numbers exceeded 1,000 people. The detachment’s fighters continued to fight, and the radicals did not slow down the pace of the attack and tried to suppress the “musicians” with a huge number of fighters,” writes “Razgruzk Wagnera.”

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed its involvement in the attack on the Wagner PMC convoy in Mali.