While the draft agreement was being formulated, sources from the Democratic and Republican parties revealed its broad outlines, and the following is a review of the information available so far:

Estimated spending cap

The agreement will suspend adherence to the debt ceiling, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, until January 2025, allowing the US government to pay its obligations. In contrast, the maximum non-defense discretionary spending will be maintained at current year levels in 2024 and increased by just 1 percent in 2025.

According to the Office of Management and Budget, the US government will spend $936 billion in non-defense discretionary spending in 2023, money that goes to housing, education, road safety and other federal programs.

Taking a breath before the 2024 elections

The extension would run beyond 2024, meaning Congress would not need to take up the contentious issue again until after the presidential election in November 2024.

This would also prevent another political confrontation that shakes the confidence of investors and global markets until a Republican president is elected or Biden wins a second term.

Increase defense spending

The agreement is expected to raise defense spending to about $885 billion, in line with Biden’s proposal for spending in the 2024 budget.

This includes an 11 percent increase over the $800 billion allocated in the current budget.

Transfer private funding to the Internal Revenue Service

Biden and Democrats provided $80 billion in new 10-year funding to help the Internal Revenue Service collect taxes from wealthy Americans under the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year, a move the administration said would generate $200 billion in additional revenue over the next 10 years. .

Republicans and Democrats have previously battled to move this funding, which was earmarked under the Inflation Reduction Act as “mandatory spending” to keep it out of the political wrangling that mars the annual budget process, into “discretionary spending” appropriated by Congress.

The Internal Revenue Service plans to use the funding to hire thousands of new employees, and the additional tax revenue they collect is expected to offset a slew of climate-change tax breaks.

Republicans oppose this and believe that auditors will end up tracking middle-class Americans, but the Treasury and Biden have confirmed that they will focus on high-income families, according to Reuters.

Covid Benefit Restore

Biden and McCarthy are expected to agree to take back unused funds previously earmarked for COVID relief under the budget deal, including funding for vaccine research and disaster relief. Estimates put the unused amounts at between $50 and $70 billion.

Work requirements

Biden and McCarthy have sparred over imposing stricter work requirements on low-income Americans to be eligible for food and healthcare programs.

No changes have been made to Medicaid, but the agreement will impose new work requirements for low-income people who receive food assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. It will apply to recipients up to age 54, not 56, as Republicans have suggested.

SNAP is a federal food assistance program that serves more than 40 million people.

Energy project permits

Biden and McCarthy agreed on new rules to make it easier for energy projects, including those based on fossil fuels, to obtain the necessary permits to operate.

McCarthy and the Republicans have confirmed that allowing these amendments is one of the pillars in order to reach any agreement. The White House backed the plan earlier this month.