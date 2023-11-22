Details of the incident with the drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which attacked Russian journalists in the Zaporozhye region, have become known.

“Suddenly there was an explosion, and I saw a cloud of black smoke about 50 meters from us <...> There was another explosion, after which the copter flew away,” one of the members of the group of journalists said.

On November 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired a drone strike at a group of Russian journalists who were preparing material about shelling by militants in the Zaporozhye region. The blow was caused by fragmentation ammunition, and a correspondent of the Rossiya-24 TV channel was wounded.

Earlier, on November 14, Izvestia correspondents Evgeny Bykovsky and Alexey Poltoranin were discharged from the hospital, where they were taken after being wounded during shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Donetsk. As Bykovsky said, the damaging elements from the HIMARS system shells ended up deep in the soft tissues, but they do not pose a danger to the body.

The Izvestia film crew was injured during the shelling of Donetsk on October 31. Three correspondents were taken to hospital. Poltoranin was wounded in the chest and stomach, Bykovsky received a shrapnel wound to the chest, and another Izvestia correspondent, Alexander Martemyanov, had penetrating wounds to both legs.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian regions against the backdrop of a special operation in the Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

