The equipment that unknown persons stole from the cargo compartment of the Il-80 aircraft (the air command post, which is called the “Doomsday aircraft”), turned out to be of secondary importance. The relevant details are given by TASS with reference to the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

“The plane arrived in Taganrog for scheduled work. All special equipment was dismantled from the aircraft immediately upon arrival and is stored in special rooms, ”the UAC noted.

They stressed that the disappeared equipment is not connected with the direct functional purpose of the aircraft.