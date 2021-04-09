In the case of the preparation of a terrorist attack in Kislovodsk (Stavropol Territory), 14 people who were part of a radical cell were detained. Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), announced this to Lente.ru on Friday, April 9.

According to the investigation, Daniil Kamnev and his partner Sabilya Mamedova were going to stage a terrorist attack in the police department in Kislovodsk. During the searches, weapons, components for making a bomb and prohibited literature were seized from them.

It was reported on April 5 that officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia prevented a terrorist attack in Kislovodsk. As part of the operation, a supporter of the international terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS, banned in Russia), as well as three of his accomplices, who are part of the terrorist cell, were detained.

According to the intelligence service, one of the detainees was preparing an attack on police officers, and three other Russians organized a channel for financing the militants in the Syrian Arab Republic. In the phone of the alleged terrorist, they found instructions on how to make a homemade bomb. Also, during a search, he was found to have components of an explosive device, explosive and submunitions.