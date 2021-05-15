The suspect in the murder of a girl in the Nizhny Novgorod region for a long time did not pay utility bills and did not re-register the property after his father’s death.

On May 15, Izvestia obtained a receipt for electricity sent to the residence address of Sergei Matyushin, a suspect in the crime. As of April 2021, the debt exceeds 6.5 thousand rubles, and the last payment was made on April 8 last year.

In addition, the document is issued for the suspect’s father, who died about a year ago. As follows from the receipt, Matyushin did not re-register the property, approximately from the moment of his parent’s death, he did not pay bills, and probably did not plan to improve his life after leaving the colony in 2016.

Matyushin was detained the day before; he is suspected of murdering a 12-year-old girl. The child’s body was found on May 13 in the forest. The schoolgirl did not return home after school, after which a search was organized for her.

Shortly before the loss, the girl returned home with her classmate. According to witnesses, the children said goodbye at the store, after which the schoolgirl continued on her way home alone. The child was attacked in the forest by the lake, the attacker cut her neck and raped her. Criminal a business under Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”).

According to the TV channel REN TV, Matyushin had previously been repeatedly convicted of pedophilia. In 2016, he left the colony, where he was serving a sentence for a series of attempts to seduce children.

After his release, he was under administrative supervision until 2024 and was required to report twice a month at the police station at his place of residence. He was forbidden to leave the area of ​​residence without permission and be absent from home at night.