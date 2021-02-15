A ten-year-old girl who committed suicide in St. Petersburg lived in a prosperous family, was an excellent student and loved anime. The details of her life and death that have emerged are described by Fontanka.

According to the newspaper, the schoolgirl lived in a three-room apartment in Kolpino with her father, mother and grandfather, who “doted on her granddaughter.” The relatives did not live well, but the family had two cars; every year they went to the sea. The child was an excellent student, was not registered in social networks, did not watch TV. The girl did not have a big company, only one friend. The deceased was fond of Japanese anime and was unhappy with her body, considered herself fat and refused to eat, although she was not overweight.

On the eve of the incident, there were no quarrels in the family. In the evening, the relatives played lotto, and then went to bed. At night, the schoolgirl left home without outerwear, took a chair and a rope with her, it was minus 13 degrees outside. Early in the morning, the mother began to look for her daughter, whose corpse was later found by a passer-by on the playground in the neighboring yard. Investigators looked at the child’s phone and found information about knotting techniques in recent inquiries.

Earlier “Fontanka” reported that the girl left home after a quarrel with her parent.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for driving to suicide.