Su-34 crashed during training flight in Volgograd region

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has named the reasons for the crash of the Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 fighter jet in the Volgograd Region, reports TASSAccording to the department, the crash occurred during a scheduled training flight.

It is noted that the crew managed to eject, at the moment there is no threat to the lives of the pilots. It also became known that the plane crashed in an uninhabited area. “The flight was carried out without ammunition, there is no destruction on the ground,” the Ministry of Defense reported.

The bomber crash was reported on the afternoon of July 27. The preliminary cause of the incident is a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

Footage from the scene of the fighter jet crash has appeared online. It shows thick smoke coming from a forest belt