Manchester United star Ronaldo clashes with coach Erik ten Hag

The Portuguese striker of Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo, during a friendly match with Rayo Vallecano (1: 1), entered into a skirmish with the team’s new head coach Eric ten Hag. Describes the details of what happened The Sun.

During a three-minute pause for a “water hole”, the Dutch specialist approached the footballer and reprimanded him. It is noted that Ronaldo was dissatisfied with this, began to gesticulate and walked away from the coach for a couple of steps. Then the striker returned to the field.

On July 2, it became known that Ronaldo was dissatisfied with the transfer policy of United and the fact that the club failed to break into the Champions League following the results of the last season of the English Premier League. The player’s contract with Manchester United is valid until June 30 next year.

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United this summer. The contract with the coach is valid until June 2025.